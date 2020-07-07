British Weightlifting (BWL) has announced a scholarship programme for black, Asian and minority ethnic group (BAME) communities in a bid to bring diversity to coaching roles.

There will be 12 free places available to support individuals completing a level one or two coaching qualification.

This will allow them to become licensed BWL coaches.

It comes after recent Black Lives Matter protests around the world called for more diversity and equity for minority groups.

British Weightlifting said they hoped their campaign could promote better representation in the sport while standing against racism.

Ashley Metcalfe, chief executive of BWL, said: "BWL, like many across the country, are looking at how we can do more to better support all areas of our membership.

"Following recent discussions, we are determined not just to listen and learn but to make on-going meaningful change.

"We have some outstanding young lifters from really diverse backgrounds and I hope this opportunity can encourage the introduction of a new set of talented coaches to strengthen our sport and enrich the lives of our lifters."

One of the UK's most prominent weightlifters is mixed race athlete Zoe Smith, who holds four British clean and jerk records.

The closing date for applications is July 24.