The European Young Olympic Ambassador Programme has been launched ahead of next year's Winter European Youth Olympic Festival in Vuokatti (EYOF).

The scheme is being run for the fourth time since 2016 by the European Olympic Committees (EOC), with the aim of strengthening Olympic values among young athletes.

Fifty people between the ages of 18 and 25 are being sought for the EYOF in Finland, which is scheduled to take place between February 7 and 12.

Those successful will either be Olympians who have taken part at an EYOF or at the Youth Olympic Games, or people inspired by the Olympic Movement and Olympism.

"They are enthusiastic young people, good communicators with solid English skills, and are able to work both in a team or as individuals," the EOC said.

Vuokatti is due to host the Winter EYOF in February ©EYOF

"They enjoy working in an international environment and they are highly motivated in developing new activities in their own countries."

For Vuokatti, the chosen ambassadors will have one of three different duties – facilitator, reporter or promoter.

Facilitators will create educational games for athletes, reporters will carry out media duties and promoters will create cultural programmes.

Strengthening Olympic values among young athletes is a recommendation listed in the International Olympic Committee's Agenda 2020.

Those interested in being an ambassador have until July 30 to apply.

"The core Olympic values of friendship, respect and excellence are again highly needed and, therefore, this programme is so important not only for the Olympic Movement but for a more inclusive future of Europe," said Susanna Rahkamo, the chair of the EOC Olympic Culture and Legacy Commission.