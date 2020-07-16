A confidential helpline has been set-up for British gymnasts to report bullying and abuse they have suffered in wake of the most recent scandal in the sport.

The service will be run by the British Athletes' Commission (BAC) and the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC), and comes after allegations made by numerous elite gymnasts.

Sydney 2000 Olympian Lisa Mason said she was forced to train until her hands bled, while 24-year-old former gymnast Nicole Pavier said she developed bulimia, an eating disorder, at the age of 14 which led to her retirement just three years later.

Mason said coaches would put AstroTurf under the bars so that gymnasts would burn their feet if they didn't keep them up, while Pavier said she would be weighed twice a day.

She alleged that her coach would "discuss people's weights in front of the whole group", in an interview with the BBC.

My fellow international gymnasts.... we need your voices!!

This is so much bigger than individual federations this is an international problem & it’s time for the rest of the world to speak up.

In order for us to make a change we must be heard. We stand with U!#GymnastAlliance — Lisa Mason OLY (@lisamasongym) July 15, 2020

BAC Board member Peter Crowther told BBC Sport that the helpline will be "a safe place for athletes to go to".

"We will then get each of these athletes the respective support they need," Crowther added.

"It will be staffed by appropriately qualified personnel, and will deal with all queries as they come in – we have already had inquiries.

"It was gut-wrenching to see these utterly disgraceful allegations be made public and concerning not just athletes, but young children.

"This is likely to be one of the more in-depth and broad-ranging situations we've faced, but unfortunately we've dealt with many situations of alleged abuse, across many sports."

One of Britain's greatest prospects, Rio 2016 bronze medallist Amy Tinkler, announced her retirement in January at the age of 20 and revealed this week that it came after she made a formal complaint to British Gymnastics in December.

Last week, British Gymnastics announced an independent review after a series of allegations were made public including from Olympian sisters Becky and Ellie Downie.

They claimed abusive behaviour in gymnastics had become "completely normalised".

British Gymnastics' handling of abuse allegations in the past has been criticised, including the case of Catherine Lyons who was allegedly hit by her coach so hard that it left a hand print on her thigh.

This is said to have been spotted by another parent at the end of a training session.

After a parent raised the concern in 2012 to the governing body, British Gymnastics did not inform Lyons' parents of the abuse with the couple only finding out years later, it has been reported.

British Gymnastics briefly suspended the unnamed coach, before reinstating her.

She was suspended again when Lyons provided additional evidence in 2017.

Lyons eluded to a tweet that also claimed that her former coach's partner, who also trained her, was still coaching despite being involved in the abuse.

THIS IS A MUST READ.

I was 6/7 when I trained with this lovely lady and this is utterly SHOCKING. This coach carried on to train me for 8 years or so after... https://t.co/dh70mLyOqN — Catherine Lyons (@CatherineLyonsx) July 8, 2020

Crowther said the BAC should assist with questioning with the panel that will lead the independent inquiry.

He added: "It is understandable that British Gymnastics wants to have an independent investigation when something as serious as this emerges.

"Frankly, it is not in the interest of anyone, including British Gymnastics, to commission a report where they set the terms of the investigation and tell the investigating panel what sort of questions to ask.

"It doesn't inspire confidence – athletes need to go somewhere they feel completely safe.

"If I was British Gymnastics, I would be urging a report that was prepared by an independently decided body convened with questions and terms of reference that they decide are appropriate for this issue.

"I can't think of anyone better placed than the BAC to do this – we need to get the facts."

The BAC/NSPCC helpline will be available to use as of July 20.

British gymnasts have been empowered to come forward by new Netflix documentary Athlete A, which details the abuse scandal at USA Gymnastics involving disgraced former team doctor Larry Nassar.