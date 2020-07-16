Asian Games boxing gold medallist Dingko Singh has revealed his recovery from COVID-19 as he also battles against liver cancer.

Singh, who won gold for India in the bantamweight category at the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok, said he had tested positive for coronavirus on five occasions since May.

He has now tested negative and spent two weeks in isolation, however.

"It was a very difficult month," Singh said, according to the Press Trust of India.

"I can't thank enough the doctors and nurses who treated me.

"I am indebted to them for life.

"I tested positive five times during my stay in hospital.

"It was very traumatising because I would see people, who came after me, leave before me.

Dingko Singh, left, competing at the Sydney 2000 Olympics ©Getty Images

"But somehow I kept going thanks to the doctors and nurses."

In May, Singh was flown by air ambulance from Imphal in eastern India to New Delhi, to receive treatment for his liver cancer.

He was diagnosed with jaundice on arrival, however, and his radiation therapy was cancelled.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic cancelling flights, he was then forced to travel 2,400 kilometres overland to get back to Imphal.

When he arrived he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

"I was not prepared to give up, no-one should," he said to the Press Trust of India.

"Now my jaundice has also come under control I would be all clear to continue my radiation therapy soon.

"I am isolated on the top floor of my house here but I am just so happy to be back home."