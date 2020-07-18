A virtual Laser All Stars event has been launched by the International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM).

The creation of Laser All Stars follows the Laser Home Run event, which took place in May when many athletes were in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since then, numerous national federations have launched their own virtual laser competitions, inspiring the global governing body to establish an umbrella identity for the concept.

A qualification system that adds relevance to each national and regional competition has also been set up.

Registration for Laser All Stars will remain open to national federations until July 22, with 11 countries already signed up.

During the competition, two athletes will meet face-to-face online and take turns to shoot at five targets in each round.

The winner of the most rounds will then advance, with the loser eliminated.

The first Laser All Stars champions will be crowned during a final on September 9, with the date coinciding with the third edition of Pierre de Coubertin Pentathlon Day.

Before that, athletes who have earned the right to compete through national competitions will meet in qualification rounds on August 7 and 8, exactly one year before the culmination of the modern pentathlon competition at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

"The world of sport is going through a period of major disruption and I am proud to see that so many National Federations have already been proactive in offering ways for their communities to take part in competitions online," UIPM President Klaus Schormann said.

"The UIPM Laser All Stars will allow athletes from all countries to come together on a very special day for our sporting movement.

"The inaugural finals will be a wonderful highlight of the third Pierre de Coubertin Pentathlon Day on September 9 2020.

"I encourage all National Federations to register for UIPM Laser All Stars so that their athletes can participate in this global celebration of laser shooting, which has enabled UIPM to make our sporting movement safer, more sustainable and more environmentally friendly since we began to introduce and develop the concept in 2008.

"Laser shooting and especially laser run has given our sport a new urban dimension, and the technology gives all participants the flexibility to be able to shoot in their own homes."