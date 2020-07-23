The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has announced plans to resume play on four of its circuits – the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors, the ITF Seniors Tour, the UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour and the ITF Beach Tennis World Tour.

Both the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors and the ITF Beach Tennis World Tour are expected to restart in the week commencing August 31.

Provisional calendars for these two Tours should be released by the ITF soon.

No provisional dates have yet been set for the ITF Seniors Tour or the UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour, but each Tour's Committee has decided that there will be no resumption of play on either circuit until at least August 31.

Men's and women's events on the ITF World Tennis Tour are already scheduled to resume from August 17.

Tournament calendars will remain subject to change depending on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plans to resume tennis on the ITF junior, senior, #WheelchairTennis and #BeachTennis tours have been published...



Full details here 👇 https://t.co/bk05OEMFI3 — ITF (@ITF_Tennis) July 22, 2020

All ITF Tours have been suspended due to the pandemic since March, with the world rankings frozen since March 16.

ITF President David Haggerty said: "We are pleased to be announcing steps towards a return to competitive tennis across all ITF Tours.

"This year has been a challenging one for all of us in the tennis world, and while we are all eager to resume the Tours as soon as possible in order to restore playing and earning opportunities for players across the world, we must ensure that we take the appropriate steps to make events as safe as possible when they restart.

"We remain in constant communication with our member national associations and will continue to support event hosts as the Tour resumption dates draw nearer."

The ITF will have protocols in place for tournament hosts, to ensure participants prevent the spread of the virus.