World ParaVolley will decide whether to hold an online General Assembly or postpone the event until 2021, after concluding that staging the meeting in Arnhem will not be possible.

The General Assembly was scheduled to take place in the Dutch city in December.

The governing body said its Board has reconsidered the event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and decided not to hold the meeting face-to-face, as first planned.

World ParaVolley confirmed its preference is to hold an online meeting, although deferring the General Assembly to 2021 is another possibility.

Discussions with other sports organisations that have already held online meetings are now taking place, as World ParaVolley aims to determine the best method and platform for an online General Assembly.

World ParaVolley holds its General Assembly on a biennial basis ©Getty Images

"I want to assure members that if the on-line option proceeds, the voting on motions and elections will be conducted by an independent group of experts and scrutineers so that we maintain the integrity of the outcomes," said Barry Couzner, World ParaVolley President.

"Meanwhile, well prior to the 'meeting', all of the necessary papers and reports will be provided to Members for their consideration in advance - the same as if we held a face-to-face meeting."

World ParaVolley says the online meeting could reduce both health risks and costs.

Presidents and secretary generals of member federations would be able to attend, should the online option be chosen.

However, the governing body noted that differing time zones could present an issue for some federations.