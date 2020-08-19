A children's painting competition has been launched by the organisers of the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

The contest asks young artists "what is the Asian Games?" and encourages them to use their imagination and creativity.

Two categories will be held – one for children aged between six and eight and one for those between nine and 12.

It is hoped the competition will help promote the Games in the Chinese city among young fans, with prizes on offer for the best entries.

Fifty paintings in each category will be displayed by the official Hangzhou 2022 WeChat account and will be subject to a voting process.

Experts will provide 70 per cent of the final score, with the remaining 30 per cent made up of public votes.

More than 10,000 athletes are expected at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games ©Getty Images

The first, second, and third prize winners in each category will attend a three-day art event in Fuyang, with all expenses paid and famous teachers in attendance.

They will also visit Asian Games venues before the event, while their entries will form part of a souvenir book.

The Hangzhou 2022 Organising Committee is running the competition alongside the China Academy of Art, Metropolis Express, the Hangzhou Library and the Hangzhou Artists' Association.

The 2022 Asian Games are due to run from September 10 to 25, with 40 sports on the programme and more than 10,000 athletes expected to compete.