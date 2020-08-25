Basketball Australia chief executive Jerril Rechter says he expected Brett Brown to remain in charge of the men’s team for Tokyo 2020, despite his sacking by his NBA side the Philadelphia 76ers.

Brown had coached the Philadelphia 76ers for the past seven seasons.

His sacking was announced after the team were swept 4-0 by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

"I have a tremendous level of respect for Brett both personally and professionally and appreciate all he’s done for the 76ers organisation and the City of Philadelphia," said Elton Brand, Philadelphia 76ers general manager.

"He did many positive things during his time here, developing young talent and helping position our team for three straight postseason appearances.

"Unfortunately, we fell well short of our goals this year and I believe it is best to go in a new direction.

"This will be an important off-season for us as we look to get back on track towards our goal of competing for an NBA Championship."

Brown was reappointed as the head coach of Australia's men's basketball team last year, replacing Andrej Lemanis.

He previously coached Australia between 2009 and 2012, which included the 2010 World Championships in Turkey and an Olympic quarter-final appearance at London 2012.

Brett Brown was sacked by the Philadelphia 76ers after being beaten in the NBA playoffs first round ©Getty Images

Rechter told the Australian Associated Press that Brown’s position has not changed after his Philadelphia 76ers departure.

"Brett is the head coach of the Australian Boomers for the Tokyo Olympics," Rechter said.

"Brett is an experienced campaigner, who has coached at the highest level and on the biggest stage.

"He is passionate about Australian Basketball and has made no secret of his desire to lead the Boomers to international success and we look forward to the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics with much anticipation."

Doubts have been raised over the participation of NBA players at the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, due to the delayed NBA season.

A traditional NBA campaign sees the regular season run from October to April, with the following month hosting the playoffs and the NBA Finals running for two weeks, usually in June.

With the new season due to start on December 1, it means there will be a six-week delay from the usual restart – meaning the Finals could conclude in mid-July.

This would be around a week before the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Games are due to start on July 23 2021.