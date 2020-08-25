A survey of Japanese Para-sport organisations has reportedly found at least 20 per cent are facing a potential shortage of funds due to sponsors being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 16 Para-sport organisations were surveyed by the Asahi Shimbun, with 20 per cent reporting their sponsors had either dropped out or had reduced their contributions to the organisation.

Asahi Shimbun said All Japan Taekwondo Association and the Japan Para-Cycling Federation were among seven organisations to say their revenues had been impacted.

Japan Para Athletics claimed several sponsors had asked for the organisation to accept reduced sponsorship fees.

Nine of the organisations were reported to have said the Para movement had "lost momentum" in Japan due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey was published with one-year to go to the rescheduled Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

The Asahi Shimbun survey was published with one-year to go until the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The Games are scheduled to take place from August 24 to September 5 next year, having been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike yesterday promised a Paralympic Games "brimming with hope."

Koike said all parties would work together to advance preparations to hold a successful Games, which she said will serve "as a symbol of humankind bonding even more strongly as the world came together as one to overcome this difficult situation."