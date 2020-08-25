The General Assembly of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) has suggested moving the organisation's Presidential election forward from the latter part of 2021 to February next year.

The EOC is currently without a permanent President following the passing of Janez Kocijančič in June at the age of 78 from a serious illness.

Former vice-president Niels Nygaard has been leading the organisation as Acting President since Kocijančič's death.

Kocijančič, who was elected unopposed in 2017, served as vice-president and Acting President of the organisation before being elected to the top role.

For the date of the Presidential election to be changed, this would require a change to article 13.6 of the EOC Articles of Association.

The full General Assembly made the suggestion in order to "avoid ambiguity" and "bolster the EOC’s position with the International Olympic Committee, Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) and international and European federations."

This proposed amendment would need to be agreed by the EOC Executive Committee at its General Assembly.

The European Olympic Committees have been without a permanent President since Janez Kocijančič's passing in June ©Getty Images

The Assembly was due to take place on October 30 and 31 in Istanbul in Turkey however the EOC's Executive Committee announced today that the meeting would be moved to Rome in Italy, where the EOC is based, and have rescheduled it for November 27.

During the Assembly, votes will be taken to approve the 2019 financial statements and 2021 budget.

The EOC also announced today that funds supplied by ANOC through the Olympic Solidarity programme, would be distributed soon.

The EOC agreed to distribute $2.8 million (£2.2 million/€2.3 million) in funds to aid National Olympic Committees (NOCs) struggling as a result of the postponement of Tokyo 2020 and other competitions.

To ensure maximum transparency, the EOC sent a questionnaire to all 50 European NOCs in order to get as clear a possible picture of their current financial situations.

A comprehensive assessment metric was then used to determine the amount of funding each European NOC would receive.