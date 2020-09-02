Continental Championships in Europe, Pacific-Asia and the Americas are among the latest events cancelled by the World Curling Federation (WCF) because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pacific-Asia Curling Championships, the European Curling Championships and the Americas Challenge have all been called off due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The 2021 World Qualification Event and the World Junior-B Curling Championships have also been cancelled.

Confirmation of the latest raft of cancellations by the WCF means all qualifiers for the 2021 Men's and Women's World Championships have now been axed.

The WCF has been forced to alter its qualification process for the two events as a result, with places to be determined through a combination of the 2019 qualification event results and the existing world rankings.

Two other events – the World Wheelchair-B Curling Championship and the trial World Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Championship – have been postponed.

All qualifiers for the 2021 Men's and Women's World Championships have now been cancelled ©Getty Images

"We are deeply disappointed that we have been left with no option but to cancel our World Championship qualification events due to the complications involved with international travel in this global pandemic," said WCF President Kate Caithness.

"We have been working tirelessly behind the scenes in an attempt to hold these events, however, the health and safety of our athletes, staff, volunteers and spectators will always remain our primary concern.

"These Championships were vitally important in the 2020–2021 season and despite the challenging situation we now find ourselves in due to these cancelled events, we believe we have found a fair World Championship qualification."

Wakkanai in Japan had been due to stage the Pacific-Asia Curling Championships from November 7 to 14.

The Japanese city was announced as the venue for the tournament by the WCF in July.

The European Curling Championships had been scheduled to take place in Lillehammer in Norway from November 20 to 28.