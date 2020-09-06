Senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) official Christophe Dubi has said "unprecedented" investment has been made to support the Beijing 2022 Winter Games by Chinese business.

The executive director for the Olympic Games made the claim while praising Beijing 2022 organisers for their progress amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a pre-recorded speech shown on day two of the World Winter Sports Expo in Beijing today, Dubi also praised the IOC's "strong partnership" with the Chinese capital.

"The sport venues are almost completely finished," he said, according to Chinese news agency Xinhua.

"All the construction is on time.

"The financing for these Games, and especially the private contributions from the Chinese business players, has been unprecedented."

Beijing 2022 is on the horizon as China faces mounting international criticism for its treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang province, and the new security law it has imposed in Hong Kong.

But Dubi said Beijing 2022 would provide a legacy in the country.

"The Games cannot be about only a great event for 17 days," he said.

"Society in general demands that the Games bring something before, what we could call pre-legacy.

"And something after the Games should also be envisaged, not within seven years of difficult preparation and 17 days of delivery, but how this spirit of seven plus 17 can contribute then to another 20 years in the community.

Beijing 2022 is scheduled to take place less than six months after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics ends ©Getty Images

"Catalysing, accelerating developments shared in amongst the citizens of a given city, region or country.

"The Games represent a formidable asset to accelerate some long term developments.

"This is what has been done for Beijing 2022, and we've learned a lot."

Dubi added that the IOC was "carefully optimistic" about Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 proceeding as planned while the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic remains uncertain.

Tokyo 2020 has been moved to next year because of the virus, with the Olympics scheduled from July 23 until August 8 and the Paralympics from August 24 to September 5.

With the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics due to begin on February 4, there is a short time period between the two Games.

"When I say carefully optimistic, it's because we don't know what the situation will be a year from now," said Dubi.

"But we are optimistic because we know we can do it, because we have a fantastic partnership with Tokyo and an equally strong partnership with Beijing."

Beginning yesterday and due to run until Wednesday (September 9), the World Winter Sports Expo is an opportunity for Beijing 2022 organisers to update on their progress.

Beijing is poised to become the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics.