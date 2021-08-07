Germany’s modern pentathlon team coach Kim Raisner has been disqualified from the rest of the Olympics for "appearing to strike a horse with her fist."

Raisner was said to have punched Saint Boy, ridden by Annika Schleu during the riding phase of the women’s competition yesterday.

The International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) said it had reviewed video footage of the incident which occurred as Schleu left the arena in tears.

Schleu had been on top of the leaderboard before the riding event, but Saint Boy refused to jump and she was eliminated.

A UIPM statement said: "The UIPM Executive Board (EB) has given a black card to the Germany team coach Kim Raisner, disqualifying her from the remainder of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

"The EB reviewed video footage that showed Ms Raisner appearing to strike the horse Saint Boy, ridden by Annika Schleu, with her fist during the riding discipline of the women's modern pentathlon competition.

"Her actions were deemed to be in violation of the UIPM Competition Rules, which are applied to all recognised modern pentathlon competitions including the Olympic Games."

The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) has called upon the UIPM to re-examine the regulations of the competition in the wake of yesterday’s events.

The DOSB said in a statement: "Today's competition in modern pentathlon riding was partly characterised by scenes that damage the image of the sport."

In modern pentathlon, the horses are allocated by a lottery.

The DOSB added: "Numerous recognisable excessive demands on horse-rider combinations should be an urgent reason for the international association to change the rules.

"It needs to be redesigned to protect horse and rider."

It insisted that "the welfare of animals and fair competitions for the athletes must be the focus."

The day before the competition, Schleu admitted: "We don’t know the horse and in the riding, dreams can just die.

"You can go from first to last place."

After the round, Schleu revealed she had even consulted the owner during the familiarisation process before beginning the round, adding she "wanted to be sensitive to the horse but he really didn’t want to go."