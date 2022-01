Birmingham 2022 has officially begun a search for 2,022 Batonbearers to take part in the Queen's Baton Relay in England, with four-time Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox unveiling a mural to mark the occasion.

The Baton Relay for the Commonwealth Games began at Buckingham Palace in London in October and Cox was the first of more than 7,500 people to carry the Baton across the globe.

England is set to stage the final leg of a journey which incorporates 72 Commonwealth nations and territories, with the Baton travelling the country for 25 days before the Opening Ceremony at the Alexander Stadium on July 28 this year.

Cox was present to reveal a mural celebrating the Queen's Baton Relay on Navigation Street in Birmingham city centre, which has been designed and created by street artist Josh Billingham, who is better known as Gent 48.

The mural features inspirational local figures including England's first hijab-wearing boxing coach Haseebah Abdullah and the founder of the first all-Asian women's cricket team Salma Bi, both of whom are serving as "Hometown Heroes" for Birmingham 2022.

The Baton is also displayed prominently, with QR codes directing viewers to a website where they can nominate an individual for a Batonbearer role.

The Queen's Baton Relay launched in October, with England set to be the last of the 72 nations and territories it visits ©Getty Images

Cox claimed that the mural represented a fitting tribute to Birmingham 2022.

"I was incredibly proud to be the first Batonbearer at the launch of the Queen’s Baton Relay last year, and it’s now a real privilege to be in Birmingham to help launch the search to find even more Batonbearers across the country," Cox said.

"The commemorative mural is amazing and perfectly captures the spirit of the Games - it’s been fantastic seeing the public’s reaction today.

"The Queen's Baton Relay is a wonderful chance for people to get involved and nominate someone inspiring they know for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Nominations for the 2,022 positions have now opened, with nominees required to meet one of four criteria.

These are listed as being willing to take on a challenge with an inspiring story, making a meaningful contribution to sport, charity or other cultural sectors, serving as an inspirational figure who pushes others to achieve their best, or being someone who has taken on a challenge and made a positive community impact.

Individuals aged 12 or over on June 2 can be nominated through the Birmingham 2022 website with an explanation of up to 100 words on why they deserve the role.

Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin encouraged people to nominate "inspirational individuals" ©Getty Images

Nominees must be a United Kingdom citizen or have permission to reside in the country from June 2 until July 28, while Birmingham 2022 staff and elected officials are not eligible.

Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin encouraged people "to nominate those inspirational individuals who deserve to have this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity".

The head of the Queen's Baton Relay Lisa Hampton added: "Since launching the Queen’s Baton Relay just three months ago, it's been amazing to see so many incredible people from all over the Commonwealth take on the role of Batonbearer, as the international journey has been progressing.

"As the Relay continues, the anticipation for the Baton to return home is building immensely.

"I am delighted that we are now underway with finding the amazing people who will have the honour of carrying the Baton and representing England this summer.

"I'm eager to see the inspiring people we find and to hear their remarkable stories."

Birmingham 2022 is set to be the first time England has hosted the Commonwealth Games since Manchester did so 20 years earlier, with the Games due to run from July 28 until August 8.