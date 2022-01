Trinidad and Tobago’s Olympic and world medallist Deon Lendore has died at the age of 29 after being involved in a car accident in Texas in the United States.

The three-time Olympian anchored his nation to 4x400 metres relay bronze at the London 2012 Olympic Games and claimed silver in the same event at the 2015 World Championships and bronze at the 2019 Pan American Games.

He also secured three world indoor bronze medals, with two coming in the 400m and the other in the 4x400m relay.

According to multiple reports, Lendore was killed in a car crash in Texas last night.

Tributes have since been flooding in, including from World Athletics, the Pan American Sports Organization and the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees.

Words cannot adequately express our sadness at the devastating and untimely loss of 3x Olympian and Olympic and World Championship bronze medalist Deon Lendore who has been an inspiration and motivation to us all both on an off the track. pic.twitter.com/jU2OKyqs6Z — Team TTO (@TTOlympic) January 11, 2022

The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) has also paid tribute to Lendore, describing him as an "inspiration".

"Words cannot adequately express our sadness at the devastating and untimely loss of three-time Olympian and Olympic and World Championships bronze medallist Deon Lendore, who has been an inspiration and motivation to us all both on and off the track," the statement from the TTOC read.

"Deon has flown the Trinidad and Tobago flag with pride, honour, patriotism and an indomitable will throughout his career while helping and inspiring many.

🕊FLY HIGH DEAR DEON LENDORE R.I.P 🕊



Panam Sports President Neven Ilic and the entire Pan American Family lament the loss of the Olympic and World Championship medalist Deon Lendore who died in a car accident in Texas.



Our deepest condolences to family and to the @TTOlympic pic.twitter.com/QcUXle7JxD — Panam Sports (@PanamSports) January 11, 2022

"We express our deepest and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates, coaches, Abilene Club, community of Arima and all who he would have touched.

"It is a sad day for the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic and Commonwealth Sport Movement."

Lendore also represented Trinidad and Tobago at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, where he reached the 400m semi-finals and helped his team to eighth place in the 4x400m.

Lendore finished third in the 400m final at the Diamond League event in Zurich in Switzerland last September.