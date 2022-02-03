Tibetan, Uyghur, Hong Kong, Chinese and Taiwanese people have protested the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to go ahead with the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, calling for reform within the organisation.

These affected groups and their allies were present in more than 65 cities worldwide, according to No Beijing 2022, including Sydney, Tokyo, New Delhi, London, New York, San Francisco and Mexico City.

IOC President Thomas Bach was among those criticised, with some speakers calling for his resignation and others requesting changes to the governance.

Its criticism stems from its opposition to the Games due to the Chinese Government's human rights abuses which includes torture, mass-detentions, violence against the public and religious and cultural repression.

This includes alleged human rights abuses against the Uyghur Muslim population in the Xinjiang region.

Zumretay Arkin from the World Uyghur Congress said Beijing 2022 was a "propaganda event."

"Due to the superhuman efforts of campaigners around the world, Governments, sponsors and the public are waking up to the fact that these Games are nothing less than a propaganda event for a Government carrying out genocide," said Arkin.

Don't watch the 'Genocide Games' opening ceremony - instead join our showcase of Tibetan, Uyghur, Hongkonger and Chinese news & analysis, information & alternative viewing.

We promise ours will be better than Xi's!#IOC #IWillNotWatch #Beijing2022 #Olympics #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/r8VKEVjYdi — TheTibetNetwork (@TheTibetNetwork) February 2, 2022

"The only way forward for the IOC is top to bottom reform, with the likes of Thomas Bach sent packing."

There has also been encouragement towards athletes to boycott the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, and for the public to not watch the Games.

An alternative Opening Ceremony called #IWillNotWatch will be shown during the Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony, and a festival featuring alternative films, music and live performances from rights activists from the groups throughout the Games.

Other concerns in China and its territories include curbing freedom of expression, violence against pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong and the alleged mistreatment of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, whose welfare has become a cause for concern after she made sexual assault accusations against senior Chinese politician Zhang Gaoli.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games Opening Ceremony is scheduled to take place tomorrow, with the Closing Ceremony set for February 20.