India has announced it is joining the United States led diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics after China decided to include a soldier involved in the border skirmish with the Indian Army in the Torch Relay.

National broadcaster Doordarshan has also announced that they will not be broadcasting the Opening and Closing Ceremonies live.

Skier Arif Khan is the only athlete representing India in Beijing.

The US, Canada, Australia and Britain are among the countries who have decided to boycott the event to protest the human rights violations in Xinjiang.

China’s decision to include Qi Fabao, a People’s Liberation Army (PLA) regiment commander who fought in the Galwan Valley border skirmish, threatens to further increase the border tensions between the two Asian countries.

India lost 20 soldiers during the clash at the Galwan Valley of Ladakh’s eastern sector in June 2020. Four Chinese soldiers lost their lives in the clash while there is speculation that the actual number might be more.

Consequent to the announcement by @meaindia, @ddsportschannel will not telecast live the Opening and Closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics being held in Beijing. https://t.co/sSP1EX9pSQ — Shashi Shekhar Vempati शशि शेखर (@shashidigital) February 3, 2022

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi called the decision "regrettable."

"It is indeed regrettable that the Chinese side has chosen to politicise an event like the Olympics," Bagchi said.

"I wish to inform that the Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of India in Beijing will not be attending the Opening or the Closing Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics."

Fabao was among the 1200 Torchbearers who carried the Olympic Flame across various venues in Beijing during its three-day Relay.

Fabao was shown on Chinese television as speed skater Wang Meng handed him the Torch.

Fabao was awarded with top military honours and portrayed as a hero in state media after the clash at the border.