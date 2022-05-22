Stella Barsosio finished first at the Rotterdam Marathon last year ©Getty Images

Rotterdam Marathon winner Stella Barsosio is one of the headline performers in Kenya's eight-member marathon team who hope to right the wrongs of Gold Coast 2018 at this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Kenya failed to claim a marathon medal in Australia four years ago.

Barsosio is expected to be one of her nation’s best hopes after she won gold in Rotterdam last year with a personal best of 2 hours 22min 8sec.

The 29-year-old has previously won the Belgrade Marathon in Serbia, Cracovia Marathon in Poland, Skopje Marathon in North Macedonia and Sydney Marathon in Australia.

Team-mates set to compete in the women’s event are 2020 Los Angeles Marathon and 2019 Honolulu Marathon winner Margaret Wangari plus Purity Changwony.

Wangari is also an African Championship bronze medallist.

Changwony's personal best is 2:22:46 and Wangari's a non-legal 2:29:29.

Maurine Chepkemoi has been handed a reserve sport for the women’s team.

The men’s team is spearheaded by Jonathan Korir, who claimed the Amsterdam Marathon title in 2021 and has a personal best of 2:04:32.

Philemon Kacheran and Eric Kiptanui have been named to run alongside Korir while Michael Githae is a reserve.

Athletics Kenya revealed the selections at a ceremony in Eldoret where it handed over the marathon team to the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K).

Athletics Kenya is faced with the challenging predicament selecting teams for both the Commonwealth Games and the World Athletics Championships, which come in close succession.

Flomena Cheyech Daniel and Caroline Kilel won gold and silver at Glasgow 2014 in the women’s marathon, while Stephen Chemlany finished second in the men’s event.

NOC-K President Paul Tergat suggested that the marathon team have what it takes to bring home medals.

"We have been given the best team for the marathon according to what we have been taken through in terms of their profile and we are confident that they will be able to do well once they line up for the race," Tergat said.

The World Athletics Championships in Oregon are scheduled to be held between July 15 and 24, while athletics competition at Birmingham 2022 is set for August 2 to 7,