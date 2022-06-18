Defending champion Axelsen marches on to final at BWF Indonesia Open

Defending champion Viktor Axelsen continued his march to reclaiming the men’s singles Badminton World Federation (BWF) Indonesia Open title after he progressed to the final at Istora Stadium.

The Dane needed to go the distance in the semi-finals against Malaysia’s sixth seed Lee Zii Jia in a tie which stretched to over an hour.

Lee won the first game 21-19 to come marginally out on top but the Olympic gold medallist imposed his dominance on his opponent in the next game.

Axelsen scored seven consecutive points to cruise to a 21-11 victory.

The third game turned out to be just as tight as the first with Lee refusing to give in.

However, Axelsen managed to get the job with a score of 23-21.

He is now scheduled to face China’s Zhao Jun Peng.

Wang Zhiyi defeated He Bingjiao to progress to the final of the women's singles ©Getty Images

Zhao achieved a 21-16, 21-15 win over HS Prannoy of India to proceed to the final.

In the women’s competition, Wang Zhiyi advanced to the final thanks to a 21-15, 21-10 straight-games triumph over China’s He Bingjiao.

Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei prevented Chen Yufei from meeting her compatriot.

Chen comfortably took the first game 21-10 before dropping the crucial second game 26-24.

It was pivotal as momentum swung in Tai’s favour and she claimed the third game 21-12.

The two finals are scheduled to be held tomorrow.

Th BWF World Tour event is a Super 1000 competition.