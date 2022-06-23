The number of candidates for the Presidency of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has grown by one after a ruling in favour of Russia by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Maxim Agapitov, a current member of the IWF Board who had been deemed ineligible in a vetting process, can now stand for the post of President and other roles - general secretary, vice-president and Board member - in the elections in Tirana, Albania this weekend.

While the CAS ruling - which stated that the eligibility panel which ruled on candidates had acted beyond its jurisdiction - might look like defeat for the IWF, it is good news for the governing body.

Agapitov has long contended that Russia is repeatedly punished for the same historic doping offences and had obtained a ruling from a Swiss court, outside the realm of sport, supporting his argument.

Had CAS thrown out the appeal by the Russian Weightlifting Federation (RWF), the Electoral Congress due to start on Saturday could have been halted by an injunction.

That would have caused even more delay to elections that are nearly two years overdue, and would have gone down very badly with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The IOC wants a "change of culture" at the IWF and has taken weightlifting off the Olympic Games programme for Los Angeles 2028.

All candidates from Russia had been ruled ineligible because it fell foul of a rule concerning nations which had had six or more doping violations since July 2016.

While dozens of Russians had been suspended in that period, they were almost all for violations committed between seven and 11 years ago.

Russia had already been barred from Rio 2016, banned for a year in 2017, and lost all but two of its quota places for Tokyo because of historic offences.

The CAS upheld the Russian appeals, clearing Maxim Agapitov to stand for the IWF Presidency ©Getty Images

Since Agapitov took over as President of the RWF in 2016, he has worked hard to change the culture in Russian weightlifting and doping violations have been very scarce.

A CAS statement explained: "The panel in charge of the matters found that the IWF Eligibility Determination Panel (EDP) did not have jurisdiction to prevent the RWF from nominating candidates.

"Indeed, such decision is of a disciplinary nature and, as provided by Article 13 of the IWF Constitution, it wàs not for the EDP to rule on the suspension of the RWF .... but only to determine the eligibility of the candidates in accordance with the IWF Constitution."

Two other Russians, Aleksandr Kishkin and Dmitry Chernogorov, have been cleared as candidates for the technical committee and coaching and research committee, respectively.

Chernogorov is also standing for the education commission.

Agapitov did not respond to a request for comment from insidethegames.

The IWF has suspended Russia and Belarus from competing in international weightlifting because of the war in Ukraine but the ban does not cover administrative officials.