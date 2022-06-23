The financial problems of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) were deepened by the personal ambitions of Ching-Kuo Wu to be President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), it is claimed in the latest report published by Richard McLaren.

The Canadian law professor alleged that Wu saw being President of AIBA as an opportunity to put himself into poll position to replace Jacques Rogge when his 12-year term as head of the IOC ended in 2013.

"His public image was critical to mounting a successful bid for the IOC Presidency, Wu’s ultimate goal," McLaren wrote in his report published earlier this week.

"Ensuring that his AIBA platform remained untarnished was necessary, as it was the launching pad for his bid for the IOC Presidency.

"It is against this backdrop that the decisions taken during this time at the helm of AIBA are filtered."

In the end, Wu was the first of the six candidates to be eliminated in the election at the IOC Session in Buenos Aires, polling only six votes as Thomas Bach was crowned new President.

Wu’s failure to be chosen as IOC President then led to him to going back on a secret deal he had made before he was first elected as AIBA head in Santo Domingo in 2006 that he would serve only two terms and then step down to allow Uzbekistan’s Gafur Rakhimov a free run to take over.

After being elected for a third term as AIBA President at Jeju in 2014, Wu was forced out three years later when Rakhimov was part of a group that exposed the mismanagement of the International Federation.

The election of Rakhimov, who appeared on United States Treasury Department sanctions list as "one of Uzbekistan's leading criminals", as Wu’s successor in 2018 helped lead to the IOC to suspend AIBA as the official governing body for Olympic boxing.

It a position that IBA - as it now known following a rebrand - is still trying to regain under Umar Kremlev, who replaced Rakhimov in December 2020.

