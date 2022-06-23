The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered an appeal filed by four countries against the International Ski Federation’s (FIS) elections last month, which saw Johan Eliasch re-elected as President.

The National Federations of Austria, Germany, Croatia, and Switzerland had challenged the vote held in Milan last week.

"The four national federations seek the annulment of the Challenged Decision on the grounds that the election was faulty," a CAS statement read.

"A CAS arbitration has commenced.

"The parties will exchange written submissions while an Arbitral Panel is appointed to decide the matter.

"It is for the Panel, once appointed, to issue directions with respect to a hearing.

"At this time, it is not possible to indicate when the final decision will be issued."

The four nations wanted CAS to review the proceedings of the FIS Congress 2022 as a "precautionary measure" and felt that "procedural motions that were obviously formulated according to democratic principles and correctly submitted or brought forward were not admitted by the external FIS legal counsel".

Eliasch was re-elected for another four-year term without challenge on May 26, where members from major skiing nations walked out during the Congress.

The choices on the ballot was a major issue with only Eliasch’s name included.

German Ski Federation member Stefan Schwarzbach said that the option to vote for one "does not correspond to our understanding of the law and is only a farce".

Johan Eliasch's plans to centralise the marketing of FIS World Cup events has caused controversy ©Getty Images

In June last year, Eliasch was voted in to complete the term of the retiring incumbent Gian-Franco Kasper, with a landslide win against three other candidates.

Last month, the billionaire from London gained 70 out of 100 votes despite the walkouts.

Since being elected, the official has faced scrutiny after announcing his plans to centralise centralise the marketing of FIS World Cup events, stripping member association of its rights.

The FIS has however maintained that the election was run according to the rules.

"So far, no details or request for relief have been presented by the four national member associations," the FIS said.

"For the Presidential election, no national member association had proposed any other candidate and the incumbent FIS President Johan Eliasch stood for re-election unopposed.

"During the FIS 2022 Congress, delegates from the four appealing national member associations solicited other member nations to not participate in the election process.

"Nevertheless, the required presence quorum was not compromised, and Mr Eliasch was re-elected with an absolute majority of the votes of all national member associations, including those who left the room and decided not to vote.

"FIS is confident that the proceedings of the FIS 2022 Congress were held in strict compliance with the FIS statutes and Swiss law, as confirmed by FIS legal advisors.

"Furthermore, FIS believes that the allegations put forward by the four national member associations are entirely without merit or substance."