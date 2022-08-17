Martinez lauded in Chile for reaching world number one in Para poomsae taekwondo

Para poomsae taekwondo world champion Paloma Martinez has been praised in her home country of Chile for breaking new ground in the sport.

Martinez is the world number one in the P20-30 category and won world gold in Turkey last year.

She has since taken part in a training camp with American counterparts in Miami, as well as winning the Mexican Open.

Javier Borquez, who heads up the Chilean Para Taekwondo Federation, is delighted with Martinez's achievements.

"We started Para taekwondo in Chile in 2015 with the INAS Games in Ecuador," he said.

"Since then, we haven't stopped working and have dreamed of achieving a world number one.

"It is a tremendous achievement and historic for taekwondo in Chile.

"This is the beginning of the development of Para taekwondo in our country and our Federation."