The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games are set to take place from October 22 to 28 next year following a decision made by the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC), Local Organising Committee, and Hangzhou Asian Para Games Organising Committee (HAPGOC).

The duration of the Games remains unchanged, and were chosen by stakeholders with consideration that the event is usually held a fortnight after the close of the Asian Games.

The trio also wanted to ensure that the dates did not conflict with other international events.

The Olympic Council of Asia last month announced the new dates for the Asian Games, which are now due to be held from September 23 to October 8 2023.

"We are happy to announce the new dates for the Asian Para Games, which were approved by the APC Executive Board.

"We would also like to thank HAPGOC, the Chinese Paralympic Committee and Hangzhou and Zhejiang provincial Governments for their continuous support and efforts to ensure that the Games take place on the new dates," said APC President Majid Rashed.

Rashed also thanked National Paralympic Committees, International and Asian Federations for their "patience and trust" in the APC and Hangzhou 2022 in announcing the Games' new dates.

Hangzhou 2022 is set to be the second time that China has hosted the Asian Para Games after Guangzhou 2010.

The event was originally scheduled for October 9 to 15, but as a result of continued COVID-19 concerns in China it was postponed, along with the Asian Games in May.

It is set to be the fourth edition of the Asian Para Games following Guangzhou 2010, Incheon 2014, and Jakarta 2018.

As it stands, there are currently 22 sports expected to be on the sporting programme which marks an increase of four from the previous edition in 2018.