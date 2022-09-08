Birmingham 2022's replica batons are to be delivered from the end of the month ©Getty Images

Those who carried the Queen's Baton in England before the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are to receive replicas to recognise their involvement in the event.

The commemorative version is 420 grams in weight and a third of the size of the official Baton, at a height of 22.5 centimetres.

The models were created by designers and technologists in the West Midlands and are to be delivered to the homes of Batonbearers from the end of September, with the individual's name and route etched onto the souvenir.

Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid said it was a token of appreciation to all those who were part of the Queen's Baton Relay.

"We wanted to thank all of our amazing Batonbearers for taking part in the Queen's Baton Relay," said Reid. 

"Their stories are a true inspiration and we hope that this gesture will remind them of their special day and the role they played in the Games."

Around 2,000 Batonbearers held the Baton during the English leg prior to Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images
The Queen's Baton Relay visited all 72 nations and territories that participated in the Games, starting on October 7 2021, with Queen Elizabeth II's message to the Commonwealth being placed in the Baton.

It covered 90,000 miles over 269 days before returning to England for another 25 days, where approximately 2,000 Batonbearers carried the Baton.

The Queen's Baton Relay ended at the Opening Ceremony at the Alexander Stadium on July 28.

Each Batonbearer was nominated to take part in the Relay because of their contribution to local communities or inspirational stories.