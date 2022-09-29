Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has agreed to add "Paralympics" to her title almost a year after appointing herself as Minister for the Olympics, after Brisbane was awarded the 2032 Games.

The decision comes after the Paralympics Australia Athletes' Commission wrote an open letter to Palaszczuk, who is at the heart of current work to organise the Brisbane 2032 Games, asking for her "respectful consideration" of a change in her working title.

"Given your position as top office bearer in the state hosting and delivering the Olympic and Paralympic Games for Brisbane 2032, members request the inclusion of 'Paralympic' in your title to reflect the importance of both events for Brisbane 2032," the letter continued.

Having noted the "significance" of the recent appointment of Stirling Hinchcliffe MP as Minister Assisting the Premier on Olympics and Paralympics Sport and Engagement, the co-writers of the letter - Commission chair Sarah Stewart and vice chair Danni Di Toro - said:

"The title of 'Minister for the Olympic and Paralympic Games' would align your title with that of the Honourable Mr Hinchcliffe to reflect current societal expectations, and the wording used by the Queensland Government in documents and websites for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Paralympians have asked me to add ‘Paralympics’ to my title. I’m happy to do that and it will be changed by the end of the year. — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) September 28, 2022

"A change in title would also appropriately reflect the Queensland Government’s commitment to promote greater inclusion, diversity, and accessibility in the planning and delivery of these Games as laid out in the submission to the IOC for the Brisbane 2032 Games."

Palaszczuk announced her decision on Twitter following the public plea from Paralympics Australia Athletes' Commission.

"Paralympians have asked me to add 'Paralympics' to my title," she said.

"I'm happy to do that and it will be changed by the end of the year."

However, Palaszczuk has come under criticism for waiting for so long to make a decision to amend the title.

Among those who were not pleased was Jock O'Callaghan, President of Paralympics Australia.

"As the leader of the Paralympic movement in this country I'm really quite dismayed that they need to speak out publicly to one of the most senior leaders in the country for recognition in such a simple but symbolic way," he was quoted as saying by the Courier Mail.

Opposition leader David Crisafulli also had strong opinions and suggested that Palaszczuk "caved" only after it became an issue in the media.

Palaszczuk, however, has reassured that Brisbane 2032 will be an inclusive Games.

Brisbane 2032 is scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8.