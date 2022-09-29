Delta Air Lines has created new integrated logos with the Organising Committee of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, making it the first type of emblem in history between a Games and its sponsor.

The Delta "A" will be part of the LA28 logo for the Olympics, while the horizontal stabiliser wing on the back of its planes features in the Paralympics logo.

This was revealed at the latest event to show the progress being made on the Delta Sky Way at Los Angeles International Airport.

LA28 and Delta launched its partnership in 2020, with the agreement lasting eight years through to the Games.

LA28 created the concept of an interchangeable logo, that can often see the "A" replaced ©Getty Images

"With a shared vision for Los Angeles' future, this emblem embodies our partnership with LA28 and the journey we will be on together over the next six years leading into the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games," said Emmakate Young, managing director of brand marketing and sponsorships for LA28.

"These efforts are anchored by our joint values of connecting people to their dreams and inspiring a better future.

"Today is just the beginning for what we will continue to accomplish together."

Both parties say the integrated logo shows the cooperation between the organisations prior to the Games.

Delta is also the airline for the United States Olympic and Paralympic teams for Paris 2024, Milan Cortina 2026 and Los Angeles 2028.

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympics are scheduled for July 14 to 30 2028, followed by the Paralympics from August 15 to 27.