World Obstacle President Ian Adamson has said his organisation is receiving a "fast education into the Olympic world" after joining forces with the International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) in a bid to appear at Los Angeles 2028.

Obstacle racing is under consideration by the UIPM as the worldwide governing body seeks to find a new fifth discipline to replace horse riding which is set to be axed after Paris 2024.

After four test events, with the latest taking place here in Poland, the UIPM is set to decide whether to push ahead with the obstacle discipline at the organisation's online Congress next month.

Should it be given the green light, Adamson said it would be a huge boost to the obstacle community.

"This is a good point within the timeline of what is going on in the obstacle space for 20 years," said Adamson.

"This is a random and quite convenient opportunity for any sport to potentially be included in some fashion on the Olympic programme.

"The Olympics is a very big stage with billions of people watching it so having that audience has many advantages to any sport.

"We see [obstacle racing] as a maturing sport and when looking at what the other developing sports are doing the majority love the idea of having something on the Olympic programme.

"There are elements in all communities that are not quite okay with change or don’t agree that an Olympic pathway is a good thing but overwhelmingly when you look at the numbers there are about six billion people watching the Games and they like it."

Adamson said working with the UIPM had been a big learning curve for World Obstacle, which was formed just eight years ago.

"Whatever the outcome, we have learnt a lot because now we are collaborating with an Olympic sport," Adamson elaborated.

The fourth and final test event for obstacle racing was staged in Poland before the UIPM decides on whether to include it as modern pentathlon's fifth discipline ©UIPM

"There are things that are specifically done in Olympic sports, like pathways to medal events at the Games.

"If you’re not an Olympic sport, you don’t have that so learning the process is valuable for any sport.

"You can figure it out somehow but doing it with another sport is really good as we are getting very integrated, fast education into the Olympic world."

World Obstacle was founded in 2014 and formalised in 2018 when it laid out a governance structure before being granted observer status by the Global Association of International Sports Federations.

Adamson said the number of member countries with National Olympic Committee recognition had grown to more than 20 since the start of the test events for modern pentathlon.

"We have been working at building obstacle sport for eight years," said Adamson.

"The Olympic Movement is about elevating people through sport and that is what we do

"We have developed important elements to the governance structure to facilitate elevation through sports, so pathways to competitions, youth development, training, safety, costs and accessibility for athletes.

"If there is a future on the Olympic programme for obstacle as a standalone sport, the community would absolutely love it.

"When triathlon got onto the Olympic programme, it caused a big jump in the sport as it had been going down in numbers before Sydney [2000] and since then it has kept going up."