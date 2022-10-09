Kiribati Taekwondo Association (KTA) chief instructor Nelson Ekeaua is among dozens of administrators and coaches taking part in the Global Taekwondo Master Training Program at the Taekwondowon in Muju.

Ekeaua's participation in the month-long scheme has been sponsored by South Korea's Government, with additional support coming from the Kiribati National Olympic Committee.

Workshops, as well as practical and theoretical sessions, will be used to improve participants' taekwondo skills and knowledge.

Ekeaua will then be expected to pass on skills and knowledge upon returning to Kiribati.

The KTA said it was a source of pride that Ekeaua was the only one of the 43 participants who comes from Oceania.

It also thanked Fijian official Sang Hyun Ra for facilitating Ekeaua's participation.

The course is due to run from September 16 to October 11.



