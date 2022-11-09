Organisers of the Heraklion 2023 Mediterranean Beach Games have launched a public online vote to choose a mascot.

The names of Ariadne and Minotaur which are both familiar figures in Minoan culture have already been decided upon.

The public will choose which version is used.

"Minotaur represents strength and Ariadne resourcefulness, basic skills for an athlete," Heraklion 2023 organisers said.

"The two mascots will accompany us during the preparation of the event and will be the closest athletes' and spectators' companions during Games-time."

The options have been drawn by Christos Zoidis on behalf of the Organising Committee.

The online vote is open until November 30 and an announcement of the winner is expected shortly afterwards.

Fans can visit the official page to choose their favourite versions of the mascot ©Heraklion 2023

Ariadne and the Minotaur are found in the myhs and legends of Minoan culture which flourished on Crete in the years between 3,500 BC and 1,100.

There are many variations on the stories but Princess Ariadne was the daughter of King Minos of Crete.

She is said to have fallen in love with Theseus, an Athenian hero who came to Crete to slay the Minotaur.

This was a creature, half-man half-bull which lived in a maze of caves known as the Labyrinth and was kept by the King.

After Theseus had completed his task, it was Ariadne who helped him find his way back through the maze by way of a golden thread.

The 2023 Beach Games are set to open on September 2 2023.