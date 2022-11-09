Guardian Ballers celebrate after securing Birmingham 2022 equipment ©Coventry City Council

More than 16,000 pieces of sports equipment used by athletes during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games have been awarded to 290 community groups across the West Midlands.

Bikes, wrestling and judo mats, weights, T20 cricket equipment, basketballs and boxing gloves have all been donated in an effort to create a lasting impact in the region following the Games in the English city.

Sport England has joined forces with the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to giveaway the equipment after almost 2,500 applications were submitted.

"Just over three months ago, these 16,000 pieces of equipment were used by some of the best athletes in the world to break records and win medals," said Nicola Turner, director of legacy for Birmingham 2022.

"From today, that kit will be in the hands of aspiring sporting superstars of the West Midlands - this is legacy in action and shows the continued and real-time benefits of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games."

Sport England has committed £100,000 ($115,000/€114,000) from its overall £35 million ($40.1 million/€39.9 million) investment into the Games to support more community groups to access the sports equipment they need.

An equipment giveaway event was held at Cardinal Newman Catholic School in Coventry yesterday to celebrate the community impact of the Games.

Guardian Ballers - a mental and emotional wellbeing basketball programme - has been awarded equipment through the giveaway.

Orlan Jackman, who was part of England's team that won men’s 3x3 basketball gold at Birmingham, joined the event to handover the equipment to the Guardian Ballers.

"This equipment gives us the tools to transform more lives and empower young people by supporting their mental and emotional wellbeing and getting them active," said Kieran Joseph, founder of Guardian Ballers.

"We work with diverse communities that represent the heritage of the Commonwealth - different cultures, races, and religions - and we’re proof that grassroots sport bring people of all backgrounds together."

John Steele, chair of Team England, added: "It’s an honour that the same equipment that helped England win medals is now going to be used by grassroots groups in the West Midlands.

"Getting active can transform lives and it’s amazing to see this equipment be put to such good use.

"It’s the Games legacy in action."