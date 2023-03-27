The European University Sports Association (EUSA) has held its second joint seminar with the International University Sports Federation (FISU), discussing a series of topics including upcoming events and featuring sports activities.

Leading officials from both organisations and secretary generals from European National Universities Sports Associations attended the four-day event, the first part of which was held at the Hotel Valgranda in Val di Zoldo in Italy.

EUSA vice-president Haris Pavletic delivered the opening address, followed by a video message from FISU Acting President Leonz Eder.

Matjaz Pecovnik, secretary general of the EUSA, presented the continental body's sport and educational events, meetings and projects, before development and campus director Fernando Parente and development and National University Sports Federations relations manager Tarmo Jaakson did the same for FISU.

Panel discussions were held in the Fusine Conference Hall on the following day, as well as a presentation on event legacy from Swiss University Sports President Mike Kurt relating to the cancelled Lucerne 2021 Winter Universiade.

FISU sports director Juan Carlos Holgado provided details on its upcoming events at the seminar ©EUSA

EUSA sports manager Miha Zvan and FISU sports director Juan Carlos Holgado detailed previous and upcoming events for their respective organisations, followed by a panel discussion on sustainable sports events.

Val di Zoldo is due to host the European Universities Winter Championships from December 18 to 21, with details provided by CUS Venezia President Massimo Zanotto.

Participants were divided into two groups for the following day and able to do either Alpine skiing or a snowshoeing hike, before presentations from FISU Winter Games sport manager Paola Matringe on Lake Placid 2023 and the next edition due to be held in Turin in 2025.

New initiatives in ski orienteering, ski mountaineering, padel, ju-jitsu, flying disc, dodgeball, kickboxing, functional fitness and snow volleyball were presented to participants, before a concluding presentation by the EUSA communications and projects manager Andrej Pisl.

A joint EUSA-FISU seminar was previously held in the Slovenian town of Kranjska Gora in September last year.