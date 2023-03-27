Victoria's Minister for Commonwealth Games Delivery Jacinta Allan has claimed that staging the multi-sport event in 2026 will create "thousands of opportunities for local workers and businesses".

The state is set to host what has been billed as the first regional edition of the Commonwealth Games in three years' time, with events set to be held in Melbourne, Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland.

During a visit to the Bendigo Stadium, which held basketball matches at the Melbourne 2006 Commonwealth Games and is set to host netball matches at Victoria 2026, Allan unveiled what has been described as a "jobs pipeline" in the build-up to the event.

"We're delivering the first-ever regional Games, creating thousands of opportunities for local workers and businesses and cementing Victoria's status as the major events capital of Australia," she said, as reported by the Golden Plains Times.

"There's going to be many exciting opportunities ahead for community sports, for the community and for local regional areas to be part of the Games in just three years’ time."

Jacinta Allan visited the Bendigo Stadium, which is due to host netball matches at Victoria 2026 ©Getty Images

It is claimed that 7,500 jobs could be created for the Commonwealth Games along with an economic boost of more than AUD$3 billion (£1.6 billion/$2.0 billion/€1.9 billion), and Allan outlined the range of services required for Victoria 2026.

"Everything from gold medals to golf balls, all these sorts of goods and services need to precured over the next three years as part of the Games," Allan added.

"We want regional businesses, we want Victorian businesses, to be part of the activity."

Australia has hosted five previous editions of the Games at Sydney in 1938, Perth in 1962, Brisbane in 1982, Melbourne in 2006 and Gold Coast in 2018.

Victoria 2026 is scheduled for March 17 to 29, with 20 sports on the programme.