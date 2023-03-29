Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin has condemned the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) conditions for re-admitting the country to global sport as "unlawful", as the Kremlin said it would continue to defend the interests of its athletes.

Matytsin accused the IOC of "creating additional obstacles" following the first day of a crunch Executive Board meeting yesterday.

The IOC issued new recommendations to International Federations (IFs) which say that individual athletes from Russia and Belarus should be allowed to compete, as long as they do not publicly support the invasion of Ukraine or serve in the military.

It means no Russians would be allowed in team sports.

"The recommendations of the IOC to classify Russian athletes are unlawful, and a separate decision on team sports is openly discriminatory," Matytsin said on a Telegram channel.

"Our athletes are offered to enter an ajar door, while creating additional obstacles."

Matytsin urged IFs not to "destroy already fragile international sport" with the IOC largely leaving the ball in their court.

The International Olympic Committee Executive Board recommendations have been criticised by figures in Russia and Ukraine ©Getty Images

His criticism of the IOC comes after Russian Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov branded the recommendations as a "farce".

Ukrainian sport believes the move does not go far enough, however, and has called for an outright ban.

"Athletes train hard for years to compete according to fair rules, and in a fair fight to assert the true principles of sports, uniting and giving joy and pride to millions of people," Matytsin added.

"This is their job, their life, it is inhumane to deprive them of this right."

Russian President Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said they will "continue to defend the interests of our athletes in every possible way".

"Of course, contacts with the International Olympic Committee will continue precisely to protect the interests of our athletes," Peskov said to Russia's state news agency TASS.

The IOC has insisted that it has not discussed participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus at the Paris 2024 Olympics, claiming it "expressly reserves the right to decide about their participation at the appropriate time".

However, with qualification already underway in several sports, IFs which follow the IOC recommendations could essentially be blocking their participation.