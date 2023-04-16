Brisbane, host of the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, is set to hold a week-long series of events culminating in the staging of the Oceania National Olympic Committees (ONOC) General Assembly.

A prominent feature for the week will be the "Step Up Oceania" Conference, scheduled to be held tomorrow and Tuesday (April 18) in the Australian city.

The event is set to bring together more than 250 delegates from across the continent to explore key issues, good practices and the latest innovations in a bid to transform Oceania’s athletic performances before Brisbane 2032.

ONOC President Robin Mitchell, also head of the Association of National Olympic Committees, said that the Conference serves as an important forum to engage with leading high-performance experts, build strong alliances, and create key strategic actions in preparation for the Games.

"ONOC strongly believes that Brisbane 2032 must go beyond inspiration and must be remembered as the Games that gave the Pacific Islands a new way of thinking, a new level of outcomes, and a new level of performance that had never been seen before," said Mitchell.

Australian Olympic Committee President Ian Chesterman claims Brisbane 2032 will be the "catalyst for positive change" as Brisbane prepares to host the ONOC General Assembly

On Wednesday (April 19), ONOC, in partnership with the International Olympic Committee and Olympic Solidarity, is due to host the Oceania Sport and Sustainable Development Goals Strategic Partners Forum.

The aim of the Forum is to explore the Brisbane 2032 legacies across Oceania to advance social, economic, and environmental development.

ONOC is also set to partner with Olympic Solidarity to deliver a series of workshops on various topics related to Olympic Movement governance, administration, marketing and development on Thursday (April 20).

The workshops are expected to provide practical guidance and tools for National Olympic Committees and other stakeholders to enhance their capacities and performance.

The week of events is scheduled to conclude on Friday (April 21) with the holding of ONOC’s 43rd Annual General Assembly at the Sofitel Brisbane Central Hotel.

Members are set to elect a new official to the ONOC Executive Board as well as reviewing and approve budgetary financial reports, and receiving reports from programmes, various commissions, stakeholders, and partners.

"We are honoured to host our colleagues from ONOC and across the Oceania region in Brisbane for their annual meetings and Conference," said Australian Olympic Committee President Ian Chesterman.

"This gathering will provide an opportunity for the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) to further strengthen its ties with its neighbours in Oceania.

"The AOC values its close relationship with ONOC and its members, and we are committed to supporting them in their development and preparation for Brisbane 2032.

"We believe that Brisbane 2032 will be a catalyst for positive change and growth for sport in Oceania.

"It will be a home Games for all Oceania."

Queensland Sport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said he was looking forward to the staging of the Step Up Oceania Conference that is due to start tomorrow

The Queensland Government has expressed its support for ONOC’s events in Brisbane.

"We are delighted to welcome ONOC’s delegates to Brisbane for their Annual General Assembly and Step Up Oceania Conference," said Queensland Sport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe.

"Queensland is a key sporting destination and as the runaway to 2032 continues, we are increasingly hosting major sporting conferences and events, like this.

"We look forward to working alongside leaders from Oceania to ensure 2032 will be a Games for all of Queensland, Australia and Oceania."