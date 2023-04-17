Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) secretary general Annette Knott has revealed assurances have been received from Caribbean Airlines that it will have the capacity to transport athletes and officials across the country during this year's Commonwealth Youth Games.

Both of the country's two main islands are set to host events during the Games, but Trinidad is better served by international travel via Piarco International Airport.

There are some international flights to and from A.N.R. Robinson International Airport on Tobago, but its services are predominantly Caribbean Airlines operated on the "airbridge" to Trinidad, located located 35 kilometres to northeast

Beach volleyball at Pigeon Point Beach, triathlon at the Buccoo Beach Facility and fast5 netball and rugby sevens at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex are all set to be held on Tobago.

Knott revealed that discussions had been held with Caribbean Airlines to ensure reliable connections between Trinidad and Tobago during the Commonwealth Youth Games.

The Piarco International Airport on Trinidad forms an "airbridge" with Tobago's A.N.R. Robinson International Airport ©Getty Images

"So that on the arrival days from the 1 to the 3 [August], we will have a number of what we would say heavy traffic of athletes arriving and on the actual days when the events are on, we have already secured seats that we will have for athletes and officials, ie the Chefs de Mission or medical staff that need to come to Tobago," she said, as reported by Trinidad and Tobago Newsday.

"We have secured seats for that as well as extra seats for any officials that may be travelling, whether technical officials or the executive board of the Commonwealth Games Federation."

Knott added a group email has been established for supporters of teams and athletes to book flights, and insisted "we do not anticipate any major issues with the airbridge".

The Commonwealth Youth Games is scheduled for August 4 to 11, with more than 1,000 athletes aged between 14 and 18 expected to feature.

This year is set to mark the first time the multi-sport event has been held since it was staged in the Bahamas in 2017.