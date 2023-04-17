Argentina takes over from Indonesia as host of FIFA Under-20 World Cup

Argentina has stepped in to host the men's FIFA Under-20 World Cup next month, which was stripped from Indonesia because of objections to Israel's participation.

The Bureau of the FIFA Council made the decision after an on-site inspection by a delegation from the global governing body last week, with a hosting agreement signed with the Argentinian Football Association (AFA).

Recently re-elected FIFA President Gianni Infantino thanked Argentina for taking over as host nation for the tournament scheduled for May 20 to June 11.

"FIFA is delighted to announce that this year's edition of the FIFA U-20 World Cup will take place in Argentina, as the home of the world champions opens its doors to the tomorrow’s superstars of world football," the International Olympic Committee (IOC) member said.

"I would like to thank the AFA and particularly its President Claudio Tapia, as well as the Governmental authorities, for their commitment to hosting this magnificent event at such short notice.

"The U-20 World Cup plays a key role in FIFA’s efforts to promote youth football across the world.

"Since 1977, this tournament has featured some of the greatest players of the past decades, including Diego Armando Maradona, Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and many others.

"Having this year’s edition taking place in a country that lives and breathes football will be a tremendous inspiration for the stars of tomorrow."

Indonesia was stripped of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup because of objections to Israel's participation ©Getty Images

Tapia expressed Argentina's delight at staging the tournament.

"We are proud to be able to advance with the pertinent documentation so that the Argentinian Football Association and our country can be the organiser and host of the most important World Cup that FIFA has at a youth level," the AFA President said.

Argentina are record six-times winners of the Under-20 World Cup, although their last success was back in 2007.

The South American nation, whose men's senior national team lifted the World Cup for the third time in Qatar last year, previously held the under-20 tournament in 2001.

They had initially failed to qualify for this year's Under-20 World Cup, but have replaced Indonesia in earning automatic qualification as host.

The draw for the 24 teams is set to take place at FIFA's headquarters in the Swiss city of Zürich on Friday (April 21).

Israel have qualified for the Under-20 World Cup for the first time, but Governor of Bali Wayan Koster had called for a ban on the country because of Indonesia's diplomatic support for Palestine, which initially led to the draw being postponed.

Ukraine are the defending champions of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup ©Getty Images

Protests against Israel's participation were also held in the Indonesian capital Jakarta by conservative Islamic groups.

Indonesia was subsequently stripped of its right to host the tournament by FIFA.

FIFA has since restricted funding to the Football Association of Indonesia, led by IOC member Erick Thohir.

The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) has said it is "in close dialogue with the Indonesian authorities and Indonesian Olympic Committee" regarding Israel's participation at the World Beach Games and ANOC General Assembly in Bali in August.

Indonesia is the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation, a supporter of the Palestinian cause and does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel.

Ukraine are the defending champions of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup.