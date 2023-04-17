Paris 2024 has quarter of security guards needed for Games, says Le Ray

Newly-appointed Paris 2024 director of security Bruno Le Ray has revealed that organisers have acquired around a quarter of the guards needed for next year’s Olympics and Paralympics.

A total of 28 private security companies have been contracted by the Paris 2024 Organising Committee for the Games after launching its call for tenders in April last year.

Paris 2024 organisers have estimated that an average of 17,000 security personnel will be needed per day during the Games, with an expected peak of 22,000.

"These service providers contractually represent around a quarter of our needs for security guards," said Le Ray in a report by French newspaper Le Monde.

Le Ray was appointed into his role earlier this month having held the position of special advisor on security for Paris 2024 since 2020.

The former military governor of Paris had a similar responsibility for the city during the 2016 men’s UEFA European Football Championship that was held in France.

Thomas Collomb, who previously oversaw security operations, is now operating to Le Ray.

Paris 2024 organisers are looking to add a further 74 security companies after launching its second call for tenders last December, with results set to be revealed in July.

"The Games are extraordinary," said Collomb.

"This is why provider companies need to be reassured.

"We are going to guide them over the next few months."

The French Army have raised concerns that they might be called into action for a last-minute emergency due to a shortage in security personnel for the Games ©Getty Images

Concerns have been raised by the French Army that they might need to be called upon for a last-minute emergency during the Games.

A similar situation occurred before London 2012, when the British Army, Navy and Royal Air Force had to be drafted in to provide personnel to secure the event, after private company G4S fell short of the number of staff they had promised.

"The capacity risk is not new, since the organisers had already had to deal with a shortage of agents during the Games in Tokyo in 2021, Rio in 2016 and London in 2012," added Collomb.

"You have to be able to limit it by getting organised as soon as possible.

"It's all a question of anticipation.

"It is for this reason that we launched our calls for tenders very early.

"The speeches are often alarmist, but we are on time.

"We also review the situation every quarter with the International Olympic Committee (IOC)."

Security is a key issue for Paris 2024, particularly with a planned Olympic Opening Ceremony on the River Seine which is scheduled to feature athletes on a flotilla of boats with 600,000 people expected to attend.

IOC President Thomas Bach has previously insisted the French security authorities for Paris 2024 have the organisation's "full confidence".