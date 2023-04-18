A legal challenge has been launched over surveillance laws passed by the French Government for next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.

The appeal has been tabled by representatives of the Greens and left wing party "La France Insoumis" - France Unbowed.

It claims that the legislation "infringes the right to privacy," and "seriously undermines the fundamental freedoms to come and go [and] to demonstrate."

The surveillance measures were approved last week in the French Parliament by a majority of 252 to 27.

The Bill had previously been passed by the Senate, National Assembly and a cross-party Committee.

Protesters have insisted that the surveillance laws for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics constitute an infringement of human rights ©Getty Images

"This Bill violates several principles of constitutional value since it disregards the right to privacy, the principle of necessity and individualisation of penalties or the principle of safeguarding human dignity," the legal challenge stated.

"it infringes on the fundamental freedoms of movement, demonstration and opinion without demonstrating either the necessity of such a system or its proportionality in the absence of effective guarantees for the persons concerned."

It is expected that "smart" cameras and drones will be used during Paris 2024, with the Olympics due to open on July 11 and conclude on August 11, to alert authorities to potential risks such as unexpected crowd surges, the presence of suspicious packages and other possible dangers.

Facial recognition technology is also to be deployed.

Authorities are expected to use it to monitor areas such as "Fan Zones" and entry and exit from the venues.

France is planning to use AI video surveillance at the 2024 Paris Olympics 🔭



Should mass surveillance be legalised by France, one of the biggest sporting events on Earth risks becoming one of the greatest-ever violations of the right to privacy. pic.twitter.com/6ljqenlYhw — Amnesty International (@amnesty) March 21, 2023

The legal challenge also questions why legislation is set to remain in force until until March 31 in 2025, over six months after the end of the Paralympic Games, due to take place between August 28 and September 8.

"Such a dangerous experiment does not have to extend beyond the Olympics," the appeal claimed.

Amnesty International has also branded the legislation "dystopian" and suggested that it could "amplify racist policing and threaten the right to protest."

It is expected that the new measures will be tested during the Rugby World Cup set for September and October in France.

The legislation comes after the international criticism of security arrangements at last year’s UEFA Champions' League Final between Real Madrid and Liverpool at the Stade de France.

An independent enquiry blamed UEFA but also highlighted inadequacies in the French authorities' organisation.