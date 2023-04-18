USA Hockey announce the city of Utica in New York will be the host of next year's International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women's World Championship.

The 31 games during the tournament are due to take place between April 4 and 14 at the Adirondack Bank Centre and the Utica University Nexus Centre.

The Adirondack Bank Centre is the home arena of the Utica Comets, the American Hockey League affiliation of the New Jersey Devils.

The Utica University Nexus Centre was opened in 2022 and hosts the Utica University women’s ice hockey team matches.

The two arenas are connected by a walkway.

Mohawk Valley Garden will be leading the preparation of the tournament as the owners of the venues.

The Utica University Nexus Centre, only opened last year, will host matches for the tournament ©Mohawk Garden Valley

It will be the fifth time the United States have hosted the competition and the first time since 2017, when it took place in Plymouth in Michigan, as the hosts claimed first place after defeating Canada in the final.

The other cities in the US to host the tournament were Lake Placid in 1994, Minneapolis in 2001 and Burlington in 2012.

The US will enter this tournament as defending champions after they defeated Canada in the final once again on Sunday (April 16).

It was the 21st time in 22 editions of the tournament that the two countries have met in the final.

The US lifted title for the 10th time, beating their neighbours 6-3, who were playing before their own fans in Brampton in Ontario.

The United States lifted the IIFH Women's World Championship title for a 10th time in Brampton on Sunday when they beat the hosts Canada 6-3 in the final ©USA Hockey

"We’re thrilled to have the IIHF Women’s World Championship back in the U.S. and could not be more excited to bring the event to Utica," Pat Kelleher, the executive director of USA Hockey, said.

"The leadership of the Mohawk Valley Garden group, led by Robert Esche, in partnering with us, and the support from the State of New York, Oneida County, Turning Stone Resort and the city of Utica has been fantastic.

"It's not often we get to host World Championships in the U.S. and we know fans will enjoy the opportunity to see the best women's hockey players in the world in person next April."

Robert Esche, the President of Mohawk Valley Garden, also spoke on staging the event.

"Hosting an event as prestigious as the IIHF Women’s World Championship is truly an honour, and marks another milestone for the Utica University Nexus Centre and Adirondack Bank Centre as we continue to grow and build on the sports repertoire in the City of Utica," Esche, who played eight seasons in the National Hockey League (NHL) for the Phoenix Coyotes and Philadelphia Flyers and was also a member of the 2006 US Olympic men's ice hockey team, said.

“We are very lucky to be able to showcase the highest level of women’s hockey in the world and look forward to partnering with USA Hockey to create the best experience possible.”

The Adirondack Bank Centre, opened in 1960, will be hosting matches during the tournament ©Mohawk Garden Valley

Luc Tardif, President of the IIHF, is predicting that next year's tournament will be a big success.

"We are confident that Utica will be an excellent host," he said.

"It is always a positive to have someone like Robert [Esche], who played on US national teams and also played in the NHL, involved as he brings an unique perspective that will contribute to what we know will be a great Women's Worlds."