Kostyuk claims "no more than" five Russian and Belarusian players opposed war

Ukraine's women's singles tennis number two Marta Kostyuk has claimed that "no more than" five players from Russia and Belarus have privately expressed opposition to the war in the country.

Russian and Belarusian players have been permitted to continue playing as neutrals on the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and men's Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Tours since Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

World number 25 Kostyuk has been a critic of that decision, and has refused to shake hands with numerous players from Russia and Belarus.

She has previously admitted "there is tension, we're not friends", while on the Belarusian side Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka has said she has felt "hate in the locker room".

In an interview with Ukrainian publication Tribuna, Kostyuk has expanded on her interactions with players from Russia and Belarus.

"Out of about 50, one, two, three, four, five - no more," she said.

"They admitted that their country is doing something truly despicable and they want the war to end with Ukraine's victory.

"The rest may want peace, but only if Russia wins.

"Its citizens will gladly sacrifice millions of lives to avoid defeat.

"They categorically reject her, but I am sure that they will lose."

Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine, right, has refused to shake hands with several Russian and Belarusian players since the start of the war ©Getty Images

She admitted that Ukrainian players have sought to avoid pleasantries with their counterparts from Russia and Belarus.

"Some wonder why we don't smile at them: 'after all, we didn't do anything wrong, we don't want war'," Kostyuk said.

"As if we want [it].

"They don't say anything bad, but they don't say anything good either."

Kostyuk also claimed the WTA had "got scared" when asked to arrange a meeting between players from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia after the invasion, and "simply refused us".

She said an offer was made in October to do a video call at the end of the season, but this was "too late".

insidethegames has asked the WTA for a comment.

Russian and Belarusian players have been allowed to continue competing on the WTA and ATP Tours, with Aryna Sabalenka winning the Australian Open in January ©Getty Images

The Tour has previously said it has "consistently reflected our full support for Ukraine and strongly condemn the actions that have been brought forth by the Russian Government".

The International Olympic Committee has cited tennis' position on Russian and Belarusian athletes in defending its decision to allow their return as individual neutrals provided they do not support the war in Ukraine and are not affiliated to the military.

It has also pointed to opposition from the Ukrainian Tennis Federation over a potential boycott of events where Russian and Belarusian athletes participate.

Ukraine's Government announced last month it would the country would not participate in Paris 2024 Olympics qualifiers with Russian and Belarusian involvement.