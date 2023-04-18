The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has rejected Russia's hopes of featuring in men's Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournaments for Paris 2024, effectively banning the London 2012 bronze medallists from the Games.

The highest-ranked 12 nations who did not reach the second round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers are set to be among the 40 teams competing in the Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournaments.

Russia would have been one of the teams eligible for a place as a European representative alongside FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Pre-Qualifiers group winners North Macedonia, Poland and Portugal.

However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has recommended a continued ban on Russian and Belarusian teams from international sport because of the war in Ukraine.

Although the IOC controversially cleared the way for athletes from both countries to return to competitions, this only applies to individual neutrals who have not supported the war in Ukraine and are not affiliated to the military.

The FIBA Executive Committee has prevented Russia from competing in Paris 2024 Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournaments, with the next best-placed European team in Bulgaria taking their place.

Mali, Chile, Cuba, the United States Virgin Islands, Chinese Taipei, Indonesia, South Korea and Syria join the four European teams in qualifying through their ranking for Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournaments.

An additional 28 countries who participated in the second round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers but did not qualify for the main tournament in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia are set to compete in Olympic Pre-Qualifying, although Britain did not register and were replaced by Croatia.

A total of 40 teams are set to compete in men's basketball Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournaments for Paris 2024 in August ©fiba.basketball

FIBA has adhered to IOC recommendations on Russia and Belarus since the start of the war in Ukraine, including blocking both countries from last year's FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Australia and this year's men's tournament.

In addition to hosts France, seven teams are set to qualify for men's basketball at Paris 2024 through the World Cup - two from the Americas and Europe, and one from Africa, Asia and Oceania - and four as winners of FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments.

Two European teams and one from Africa, the Americas and Asia or Oceania are set to advance from Pre-Qualifying Tournaments to Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, joining 19 teams from the World Cup.

Host selection for Pre-Qualifying Tournaments is scheduled for April 28 and 29 at the FIBA Central Board meeting, followed by the draw on May 1.

The tournaments are scheduled for August 12 to 20.

Russia's women's team missed out on qualifying for Paris 2024 when it was suspended from Women's World Cup and EuroBasket qualification, while neither Belarus' men's or women's team can reach Paris 2024.