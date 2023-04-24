Paris 2024 reveals flotilla of boats signed up for historic Opening Ceremony along Seine

Paris 2024 has advanced its proposal for the historic Olympic Games Opening Ceremony along the Seine, with 42 river companies committed to its ambitious plans.

A total of 116 Parisian and regional boats have been identified to carry athletes along the six-kilometre stretch on July 26 next year, it was also revealed.

A total of 98 per cent of boats used at the Opening Ceremony are expected to be based in the French capital, but organisers have also secured support from Strasbourg-based tour boat company Batorama, whose general manager Isabelle Burget claimed it was an "honour" to be part of the planned fleet.

Tony Estanguet, the President of Paris 2024, welcomed support from owners of boats for the opening of next year's Olympics.

"On 26 July 2024, more than a billion viewers will be turned to Paris and the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games," the three-time canoe slalom Olympic champion said.

"Without the boat owners, this ambitious project of a ceremony on the Seine would not have been possible.

"We are very happy and grateful to be able to count on them to make the organisation of this unprecedented, exciting and we hope, the greatest ceremony in the history of the Games possible."

A total of 116 boats have been identified to carry athletes along the Seine at the Opening Ceremony, with 140 to 170 likely to be required ©Getty Images

Between 140 and 170 boats are expected to be used for the 10,500 athletes at the Opening Ceremony, which is set to require a huge security operation.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has estimated that 25,000 security agents will be required, and 35,000 police officers are expected to be mobilised.

Initial plans outlined in December 2021 were for 600,000 people to be able to attend the Ceremony, but French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra revealed last week that the number is being "refined".

Tickets ranging from €90 (£80/$99) to €2,700 (£2,390/$2,960) are set to go on sale via a ballot for the first time next month.

The 42 companies committed to the Opening Ceremony are: Aabysse Location, Action Public/Péniche de Paris/Navy and Company, Bateaux de Paris et d'Ile-de-France, Bateaux Mouches, Bateaux Parisiens, Batobus, Batorama, Bleu Seine, Boreas Cruise, Canauxrama, Cap Seine - Quai 55, Class’ Réception, Compagnie de la Seine/Vedettes de la Seine, Compagnie des Bateaux à Roue, Croisieurope, Diamant Bleu, Fleuve Concept/Ports de Seine/Fleuve Transactions, Henjo, Joce, Le Bateau Français, Le Bateau Paris 12, Mistral en Seine, Nouvelles Rives, One Expérience, Paris Boat Club, Paris Canal, Paris Seine, Petrus, River’s King, Sarl FFM, Seine Alliance, Seine Avenue, Seine Evénement, Seine Privée, Seinessor, Sextant/Paris yacht 1, Sous les Jupons de la Seine, Un Bateau à Paris, Vedettes de Paris Ile-de-France, Vedettes du Pont-Neuf, Weboat, and Yachts de Paris.

A major security operation is set to be required for the ambitious plans to host the Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony along the River Seine ©Getty Images

Entreprises Fluviales de France President Didier Léandri said the Opening Ceremony is "an opportunity for the riverine industry to put its values of commitment, excellence and environmental sobriety at the disposal of Olympism".

Paris Port Community President Olivier Jamey concurred it "offers the opportunity for river companies to join together as an impressive team".

Paris 2024 is set to mark the first Olympic Games Opening Ceremony held outside a stadium.

The Closing Ceremony is due to take place at the Stade de France on August 11.

For the Paralympic Games, the Opening Ceremony is scheduled for August 28 at the Place de la Concorde.