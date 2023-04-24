SoFi Stadium looking to host Super Bowl again before Los Angeles 2028

Los Angeles Rams' chief operating officer Kevin Demoff has revealed that the National Football League (NFL) team's SoFi Stadium could bid to host the 2027 Super Bowl, the year before it plays a central role at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The venue is set to stage the Opening and Closing Ceremonies at Los Angeles 2028, as well as fixtures in both the men's and women's football tournaments and archery.

"That run of '26 World Cup, hopefully maybe '27 Super Bowl - I don't want to spill the beans here, but we are interested - Olympics in 2028, that run would be unprecedented," Demoff said at the World Congress of Sports, as reported by the Sports Business Journal.

If successful, it would mark the stadium's second time hosting in five years after it staged last year's match.

SoFi Stadium hosted the 2022 Super Bowl ©Getty Images

The Rams became only the second team in NFL history to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium after claiming victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had done it the year before at the Raymond James Stadium in Florida with a dominant 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Next year's Super Bowl is set to be played at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the first time before the 2025 edition takes place in New Orleans at the renovated Caesars Superdome.

The NFL is expected to announce the host of the 2026 Super Bowl at the May owners' meetings.

Levi's Stadium in the San Francisco Bay Area is said to be a frontrunner as there is lower demand among many NFL venues which are hosting FIFA World Cup matches that year.

Los Angeles Ram' chief operating officer Kevin Demoff stated that SoFi Stadium's potential hosting of FIFA World Cup matches, the Super Bowl, and the Olympics would be "unprecedented" ©Getty Images

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood is one of the 16 World Cup hosts which is set to be held in Canada and Mexico as well as the United States.

It can hold 70,240 spectators but is expandable to more than 100,000 for major events.

The state-of-the-art venue is tipped as a potential host for the final but that has come into jeopardy as the pitch may be up to 63 feet short of the required width.

The SoFi Stadium is the world's most expensive stadium at an estimated $5.5 billion (£4.5 billion/€5 billion), and opened in September 2020.