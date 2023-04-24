FFR's Buisson to go up against Grill for Presidency after Laporte corruption scandal

French Rugby Federation (FFR) vice-president Patrick Buisson is set to take on Île-de-France Rugby League President Florian Grill for the governing body's vacant position at the helm.

The deadline for the Presidency is today and as it stands no-one else is set to challenge the pair.

The FFR is currently run by Interim President Alexandre Martinez who was previously the body's treasurer and took the temporary role in February.

With less than six months until France hosts the Rugby World Cup, scheduled from September 8 to October 28, the FFR is in desperate need of a leader.

Buisson has presented himself as the candidate of "unity" and "gathering" and calls for stakeholders to get behind "all united behind the XV of France", which is the name of his proposal.

His candidacy is set to be submitted to the vote of approximately 1,500 French clubs in two stages.

The first is on May 24 to replace the vacant positions on the FFR Steering Committee following the resignation of several members who then demanded Laporte to step down.

The election of the new FFR President is due to take place on June 12, with successful candidate to be announced two days later.

Florian Grill has put himself forward for the FFR Presidency again after narrowly missing out in 2020 ©Getty Images

The organisation, Ovale Ensemble, which is supported by former player Serge Blanco has long called for change within the FFR governance.

Grill is President of the group in addition to his role with the Parisian body.

His first order of business would be to appoint Buisson to an Organising Committee for the World Cup.

Grill states he would allow the vice-president to assemble a team of his choosing to make up the Committee.

"Obtaining the World Cup in France is a victory for the current governance, we must have the humility to recognise it," he said.

"It is normal for this success to be completed by the teams in place.

"It's up to Patrick Buisson to focus on the next three to five months while we will focus our energy on the next 8 to 10 years to relaunch rugby from the base, including in villages and medium-sized towns.

"With this renewed team, with an Ovale Ensemble movement, 500 strong, which has been preparing for it for six years, we want to bring a breath of fresh air to French rugby and fully play the sporting, educational and civic role that is ours.

The FFR is looking for a new President after Bernard Laporte resigned after being convicted of corruption charges ©Getty Images

"We are ready."

Grill ran for the Presidency in 2020 but narrowly lost out to disgraced Bernard Laporte who took 51.47 per cent of the vote.

Ovale Ensemble has also put forward an additional 11 names to take positions on the Steering Committee.

Abdelatif Benazzi, Sylvain Deroeux, Laurent Estampe, Xabi Etcheverry, Clémence Gueucier, Claude Hélias, Marion Kellin, Jean-Marc Lhermet, Pascale Mercier, Alain Rieu-Beillan, and Jordan Roux join Grill in their attempts to take control of the body.

All of the candidates are either players, Presidents, coaches, referees or hold administrative positions in the sport.

The FFR Presidency is available after Bernard Laporte eventually agreed to resign from the role more than one month after being convicted of corruption charges.

He also "self-suspended" himself from his position as World Rugby vice-chair following the outcome of the case.

His charges related to his relationship with Mohed Altrad, the billionaire owner of Top 14 side Montpellier, whose eponymous company became the first-ever sponsor to appear on the French national team's jerseys in 2017.

He was handed a two-year suspended prison sentence and fined €75,000 (£66,000/$81,600) in the case.