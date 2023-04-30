Ginting and Tai storm to singles success at Badminton Asia Championships

Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting and Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu-ying produced dominant performances to capture the respective men’s and women’s crowns at the Badminton Asia Championships in the United Arab Emirates.

Loh Kean Yew made history by becoming the first Singaporean player to reach the final of the continental tournament in Dubai.

But he was swept aside by Ginting in the gold-medal match, with the second seed storming to victory at the Sheikh Rashid Bin Hamdan Indoor Hall.

Ginting put together a run of 11 straight points at one stage as he completed a convincing 21-12, 21-8 triumph in under 30 minutes.

Tai was just as emphatic in the women’s final as she rarely put a foot wrong in a 21-10, 21-14 victory over second seed An Se-young of South Korea.





There was an all-Chinese mixed doubles final in Dubai which saw Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin come out on top.

Jiang and Wei proved too strong for top seeds Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong, winning 21-15, 21-16.

Japan’s Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota secured the women’s doubles title with a 21-7, 21-14 win over South Korea’s Lee So-hee and Baek Ha-na.

The other gold medal was won by India as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty emerged victorious from a tense men’s doubles final.

Malaysia’s Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi took the opening game but were unable to convert their chances after that as Rankireddy and Shetty came from behind to succeed 16-21, 21-17, 21-19.