The International University Sports Federation (FISU) is exploring the possibility of hosting its own Urban Sports Championships.

The organisation's sport director Juan Carlos Holgado was part of a FISU delegation at the Urban Sports Summit in France which "aims to connects key decision makers in sport business to learn and share into the scope of urban sports."

The Summit ran alongside one of the world's premier urban sports events FISE Montpellier established in 1997.

"We have the obligation to create events and to do that we need to be in contact with the National Federations, with the industry, and with the venues," the Olympic archery gold medallist from Barcelona 1992 told insidethegames.

"In the future, maybe in 2026 or 2028 we could have an Urban Sports Championships always keeping in mind that our role is to provide events for university students.

FISU sport director and Olympic gold medallist Juan Carlos Holgado visited FISE Montpellier and the Urban Sports Summit to gauge if an Urban Sports Championships would be viable ©FISU

"So, if the sport exists in universities we will be very happy to provide something in the future.

"The procedure has not started yet but we will see if there is an opportunity to make this.

"As individual sports, I could not see it happening last year but now it is growing very quick so there is also potential there.

"But as part of an urban sports championships it would work so we just need to see if there is a common interest and if International Federations are looking to join FISU.

"We have enough athletes worldwide so it would be a good situation."

FISU already recognises 3x3 basketball but is yet to do so for next year's Olympic debutant breaking ©FISU

Holgado is keen on the idea given urban sports rise to prominence in recent years following the Olympic inclusion of skateboarding, BMX freestyle, 3x3 basketball, and sport climbing, while breaking is due to make its debut next year at Paris 2024.

The plan is still in its early stage so it is unclear what it would look like.

It could take the form of festival like FISE Montpellier with music, dance, and fan events all on site or a more traditional FISU competition based purely on the sporting competition.

"We never thought of the urban concept so we are not sure what it would look like yet so this is an exploratory mission," Holgado said.

FISU first needs to officially recognise some urban sports, such as breaking, before it can move forward with including them in an event but with the likes of 3x3 basketball already under its belt it might not be long before others follow.