Organisers of the delayed 2023 African Games in Accra have released a promotional video which it is hoped can help to generate excitement for Ghana's debut staging the multi-sport event.

The African Games have been postponed until March 8 to 23 2024 next year because of delays in preparations and an economic crisis which has hit Ghana, delivering average prices rises of 41 per cent over the last year and requiring a $3 billion (£2.4 billion/€2.8 billion) bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Former President John Mahama has led calls for Ghana to pull out of staging the Games, but Accra 2023 claimed "massive excitement is building up" and that the nation is "working round the clock to get the country prepared".

The promotional video begins with a speech from former Ghanaian President Kwame Nkrumah promoting African unity ©Accra 2023

The promotional video begins with extracts of a speech from Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first leader after gaining independence from Britain in 1957 firstly as Prime Minister and then as President from 1960 to 1966.

Nkrumah was a notable advocate of Pan-Africanism.

"We all want a United Africa; united not only in our concept of what unity connotes, but united in our common desire to move forward together," Nkrumah is heard saying in the video.

It later declares athletes are gearing up their preparations to "unite Africa at the continent's showpiece sporting event".

"The African Games: one of the most marvellous displays of continental unity," a voiceover adds.

🏆 AFRICA UNITES!❤️



Join us in for the 13th African Games, where 55 countries come together under one electrifying umbrella! Don't miss out on this epic celebration of African talent and unity!

"Africa, get ready to raise your voices to cheer on your sporting Games at the African Games in Accra."

More than 5,000 athletes from over 50 countries are expected to compete at Accra 2023, which has retained its original branding despite the delay until next year.