Having missed out on staging last year's edition because of COVID-19 restrictions, Wuxi in China has emerged victorious from a four-way race for the 2025 World Taekwondo Championships.

Wuxi received 14 of the 26 votes at the World Taekwondo Council meeting here today, beating competition from the Bulgarian and Croatian capitals Sofia and Zagreb and Charlotte in the United States.

Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates was selected to host the World Taekwondo Cadet Championships in the same year as the only candidate.

"Congratulations to Wuxi and Fujairah for their successful bids to host the 2025 World Taekwondo Championships and Cadet Championships respectively," World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue said.

"Wuxi has become a hub of taekwondo as home of the Grand Slam Champions Series and Fujairah is growing its experience with more and more taekwondo events.

"We have no doubt that they will host excellent events in 2025.

"We would also like to congratulate the other bidders who made excellent presentations and showed the strength of taekwondo around the world."

Decisions on hosts for the 2025 World Championships and World Cadet Championships were taken at the World Taekwondo Council meeting in Baku ©World Taekwondo

The 2022 World Taekwondo Championships was among the major sporting events which fell victim to China's tough zero-COVID response to the pandemic, having initially been postponed from 2021.

Cancun initially stepped in as host for the 2022 World Championships, before the event was moved again to another Mexican city, Guadalajara.

Wuxi held the World Taekwondo Grand Slam Champions Series last month.

It is set to become the second Chinese city to host the World Championships after Beijing in 2007.

The World Taekwondo Council meeting was held before the World Championships starting tomorrow in Azerbaijan's capital.

Wuxi in 2025 is set to mark the next edition of the World Championships, returning to the biennial cycle.

The Council additionally heard updates on plans for the World Taekwondo headquarters to move to Chuncheon and a presentation on the Gangwon-Chuncheon World Taekwondo Cultural Festival.

Updates were also provided on World Taekwondo's member national association survey and integrity audit, and International Olympic Committee Culture and Heritage Commission member Justin Hou appointed as a taekwondo humanitarian ambassador.

In addition, the Singapore Taekwondo Federation (STF) had its suspension by World Taekwondo lifted for the first time since 2019.

This followed a similar decision by the Singapore National Olympic Council in March of this year.

Governance concerns had been prompted by the resignation of seven STF Management Committee members and how the situation was handled.

Taekwondo is one of the nine sports on the programme for the Olympic Esports Series in Singapore next month.